Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.17. 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,411,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.