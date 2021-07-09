SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $479.50

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 475.20 ($6.21), with a volume of 21326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £634.18 million and a PE ratio of 38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.79.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

