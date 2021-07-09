Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Up 4.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 94,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,960,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The stock has a market cap of $670.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

