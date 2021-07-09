Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €290.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €200.50 ($235.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €219.97. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.