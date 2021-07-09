Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) versus WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Financial Survey

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutanix 0 5 9 0 2.64

Nutanix has a consensus target price of $42.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than WM Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.31 billion 6.07 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -8.96

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Volatility and Risk

WM Technology has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -52.14% Nutanix -64.69% N/A -31.86%

Summary

Nutanix beats WM Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

