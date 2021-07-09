ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,788,922 shares of company stock valued at $319,024,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,296.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

