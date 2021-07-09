AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.52. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $223,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

