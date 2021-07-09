Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

