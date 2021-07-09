Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) to Hold

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADXN. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

