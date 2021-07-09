Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to Hold

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALTR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,349.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,493,549.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,549.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,644 shares of company stock worth $36,556,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

