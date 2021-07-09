Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.83 Million

Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post sales of $202.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.10 million and the lowest is $202.70 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $894.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

DT stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,948,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

