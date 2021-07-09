Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €199.00 ($234.12).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €157.29. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

