Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to “Hold”

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

