Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

