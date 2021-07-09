Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to “Hold”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DGII. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of DGII opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

