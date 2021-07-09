Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

