Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Civeo stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Civeo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a PE ratio of -136.69 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

