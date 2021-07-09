Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Critical Contrast

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Centerra Gold and Rare Element Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Rare Element Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.29 $408.54 million $1.55 4.75 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$3.23 million N/A N/A

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Rare Element Resources N/A -148.38% -103.03%

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.