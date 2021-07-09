RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $211.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the healthy recovery of demand at the industrial end markets in the quarters ahead. Its solid backlog, which was $394.8 million exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, bodes well. Its product development initiatives for the emerging space and defense businesses bode well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 0.93%. In the quarters ahead, it remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance. Revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2022 are expected to be $154-$158 million, suggesting a decline from $156.5 million (at the mid-point) generated a year ago. Its commercial aerospace business is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $193.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 394,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

