Northland Securities Begins Coverage on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FGNA opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.