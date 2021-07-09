Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQNR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,704,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.