Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $255.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.38 million and the lowest is $251.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.