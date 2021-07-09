Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce sales of $255.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.38 million and the lowest is $251.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $118.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 168,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,401,000 after acquiring an additional 95,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $68.91 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.