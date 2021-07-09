TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

TUIFY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get TUI alerts:

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.