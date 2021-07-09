Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $28.78

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $26.78. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 721 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.20.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

