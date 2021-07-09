Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.54. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
