Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $21.54. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $38,504,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $18,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $8,696,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

