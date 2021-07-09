CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 895,116 shares.The stock last traded at $49.07 and had previously closed at $48.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 121.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

