Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.50. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

