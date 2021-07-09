Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.50. Banco Macro shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.
Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
