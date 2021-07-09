Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 9.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.30. 30,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,889,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

