WEX (NYSE:WEX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $191.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after purchasing an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $87,044,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

