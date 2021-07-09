Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Increasing conversation around current events is a key catalyst. Product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline boosted user retention across new and recently reactivated accounts. However, Twitter is suffering from stiff competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. Rising investments on international expansion, product innovation and marketing & sales are expected to hurt profitability in the near term.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

TWTR opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

