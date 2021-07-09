Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MARS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market capitalization of £571.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.31.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

