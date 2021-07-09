Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,837.51 ($24.01) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.39. The company has a market capitalization of £10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 185.77.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

