Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €103.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.50 ($117.06).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.34 ($102.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.