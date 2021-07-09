Raymond James Increases Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 39.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XBC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.16.

XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

