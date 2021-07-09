Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €109.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.30 ($114.47).

Shares of SAN opened at €85.78 ($100.92) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.21.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

