HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.55 ($97.11).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €73.10 ($86.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €46.32 ($54.49) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €74.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.