Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.26.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

