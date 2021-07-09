Evercore ISI Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.33.

WAT stock opened at $365.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $366.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

