HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXLA. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company has a market cap of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

