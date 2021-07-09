Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 9 18 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $181.22, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 5.06 $52.30 million $0.95 53.47 Enphase Energy $774.42 million 31.49 $133.99 million $1.14 157.65

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 15.66% 20.62% 14.62% Enphase Energy 11.11% 25.37% 9.27%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells dicing blades, capillaries, and bonding wedges. The company also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. It serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

