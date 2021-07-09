Contrasting Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) & Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.59% 11.04% 2.50% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is more favorable than Tesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Tesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.04 billion 0.23 $20.01 million $0.89 11.90 Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Tesco on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of December 03, 2020, it operated 160 stores in 20 states. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

