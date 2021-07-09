Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $389.50

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 21217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -0.45%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

