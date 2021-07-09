Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $748.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 768.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

