Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

ALO stock opened at €37.53 ($44.15) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.50.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

