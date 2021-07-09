Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

ORC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $477.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,809,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

