BTIG Research Raises Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $18.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $16.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

