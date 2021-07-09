American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.38.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.