Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

