Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

NTOIY stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

