Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Hold

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market cap of $317.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.53. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

